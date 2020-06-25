News

GV Libraries announce extended hours

By Liam Nash

Readers rejoice: Goulburn Valley Libraries chief executive Kevin Preece is glad to announce extended access to facilities from Monday.

Get your thumbs at the ready for some weekend page-turning action.

From Monday, Goulburn Valley Libraries is set to roll out extended hours at branches as part of its COVID-19 stage two plan, with the addition of Saturdays to its schedule the most notable change.

Goulburn Valley Libraries chief executive Kevin Preece was pleased to offer the opportunity to its patrons.

“This is great news for our communities and staff, who have been very patient while waiting for the restrictions to ease,” he said.

“We are adopting a cautious approach and only increasing our opening hours and services when it can be done safely.

“While we are open, we are only encouraging people to come and borrow from our great on-site collections, pick up a reserved item or use our on-site computers for a limited time.”

Goulburn Valley Libraries will still operate in two-hour blocks, with times differing between branches.

For a full list of opening hours, visit https://www.gvlibraries.com.au/event/!/133/event/libraries-to-re-open

