Vigil postponed

Vigil postponedBy John Lewis
Saturday’s planned silent vigil to highlight the issue of black deaths in custody will not go ahead as published in The News on Monday.
Shepparton Region Reconciliation Group convenor Dierdre Robertson said due to COVID-19 restrictions not being eased this week as had been hoped, the event had been postponed.
“We are very mindful of community safety and we felt it was not an appropriate time to hold a vigil with possibly scores of people gathering,” Ms Robertson said.
She said the Australian issue of black deaths in custody and the worldwide Black Lives Matter movement were still important community conversations to have.
“We will be addressing these issues through other formats and platforms as soon as we can,” Ms Robertson said.