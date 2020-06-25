New Avenel market opens

News
New Avenel market opensBy John Lewis
In a sign the Covid-19 blanket is lifting in the country - Avenel's Harvest Home hotel will hold its first market on Saturday morning.
The historic 19th century hotel with lacework verandahs and glorious high ceilings recently reopened after extensive renovations so tomorrow's market promises to be a real treat.
Expect baked goods, locally made candles, local wines, native flowers and plants, local honey, chai, bacon and egg toasties, churros and coffee.
Organisers say due to Covid-19 restrictions not being relaxed as expected, only 20 people can be allowed into the Garden Pavilion. However, they promise the coffee window will be pumping out required refreshments, fires will be roaring and there will be plenty of seated areas inside and outside for breakfasts.
For inside dining, table bookings are preferred. Covid-19 rules will need to be adhered to, and organisers ask that anyone feeling unwell stays home.
Saturday's market is from 8 am to noon.
The Harvest Home is at 1 Bank St, Avenel.
To book a table, phone 5741 9121 or go to www.harvesthome.com.au