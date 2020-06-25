It’s on: Dobson running for council

News

By John Lewis

Former Shepparton mayor Geoff Dobson will run for council election again in October.

Former Shepparton mayor Geoff Dobson will run for election again in October.

The starter's gun has been fired in the race for October's Greater Shepparton City Council elections, with former mayor Geoff Dobson throwing his hat in the ring this week.

Mr Dobson, who was city mayor from 2008 to 2011, said his main focus would be bringing Shepparton out of the social and economic upheavals caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We don't know what the challenges will be yet, but experienced heads are necessary in this situation and I think I can help with some important conservative ideas to bring us through this over the next four years,” Mr Dobson said.

The 74-year-old former real estate agent and auctioneer said he had stepped down from business and board commitments, including the presidency of the Real Estate Institute of Victoria, giving him the time to devote to council duties.

He believed council had a role to play in helping to revitalise local business during and after the pandemic.

“Council needs to have an empathetic view to retail businesses in relation to rates, and marketing strategies have to be spot-on,” Mr Dobson said.

Other items on Mr Dobson's election platform include:

● The development of the Eastbank Lake project as a priority.

● Fast-tracking of the Victoria Lake Caravan Park land purchase and development.

● Development of an affordable housing strategy and addressing the plight of homeless people.

● Attracting business and government departments to Shepparton as part of a decentralisation policy.

● Supporting the environment, a climate change energy policy and further development of the Australian Botanic Gardens.

● Recognising indigenous inclusion in governance, business and social decisions.

Mr Dobson said the time was right for him to step back into council governance.

“I've now got the time, the energy and the enthusiasm to do all this. I believe my 20 years experience on municipal, government and community boards will be important over the next four years,” he said.

