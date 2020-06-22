News

Reinforces agriculture as the post-Covid leader

By John Lewis

Proposed changes to university fees will make degrees more accessible for future jobs in high demand sectors such as agriculture, nursing and teaching, Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum has said.

Mr Drum said the reforms recognised the farming sector would lead Australia's post-Covid recovery.

“To deliver cheaper degrees in areas of expected employment growth, students who choose to study more popular degrees will make a higher contribution, while those studying agriculture will pay 62 per cent less for their degree, reinforcing the sector’s status as an essential, high growth industry,” Mr Drum said.

He said under the government's new proposed structure, 60 per cent of students would either pay less or see no change in their fees.

Mr Drum said among a range of proposed changes, the reform package includes $5000 for students from outer regional and remote areas to help pay the relocation costs when they move to study a Certificate IV qualification or higher.

He said the package also includes $500 million to universities for programs that support Indigenous, regional and low socio-economic status students.

“This is a great outcome for the Nicholls electorate and regional Australia more broadly,” Mr Drum said.

