Appeal for witnesses following business damage in Shepparton

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton police are investigating an incident in which windows were smashed at two businesses in town on Sunday night.

About 11.40 pm the two businesses, located at the corner of Vaughan and Corio Sts in Shepparton, had their front windows smashed by an unknown person throwing objects which appeared to be glass bottles.

Police said the person was then seen getting into the passenger side of a dark-coloured sedan before leaving the scene.

The businesses suffered more than $600 worth of damage during the incident, with the front windows of the buildings completely destroyed.

Investigators are appealing for information or for any witnesses who may have seen the incident or any dark-coloured sedans in the area at the time to phone the Shepparton Volume Crime Reduction Team on 5820 5804.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

