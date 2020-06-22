Live music once again on the menu

News
Live music once again on the menuBy John Lewis
In another sign social life is returning after COVID-19, live music returns to Euroa's popular diner Northern Republic early next month.
Melbourne-based singer Merpire brings her big indie-pop sound to the restored Old Flour Mill on Saturday, July 4 for the Republic's first live music event since the lockdown hit in March.
The Kirkland Ave wine bar and restuarant has quickly established a reputation for a grown-up mix of fine wine, tapas, pizza and live music since opening in February.
When COVID-19 hit, the venue was limited to takeaway-only for its popular pizzas before re-opening for limited dining earlier this month.
Next month's live music event includes a three-course Italian feast, with wines from King Valley winemaker Lydia Politini.
To book, go to northernrepublic.com.au/music