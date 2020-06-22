News

Live music once again on the menu

By John Lewis

Ready for the return of live music with food and wine: Northern Republic owners Janelle Toomey, Danielle Edwards, Adam Palmer and Callum Kaka.

1 of 1

In another sign social life is returning after COVID-19, live music returns to Euroa's popular diner Northern Republic early next month.

Melbourne-based singer Merpire brings her big indie-pop sound to the restored Old Flour Mill on Saturday, July 4 for the Republic's first live music event since the lockdown hit in March.

The Kirkland Ave wine bar and restuarant has quickly established a reputation for a grown-up mix of fine wine, tapas, pizza and live music since opening in February.

When COVID-19 hit, the venue was limited to takeaway-only for its popular pizzas before re-opening for limited dining earlier this month.

Next month's live music event includes a three-course Italian feast, with wines from King Valley winemaker Lydia Politini.

To book, go to northernrepublic.com.au/music

Latest articles

Rugby

Ground not to blame for injuries: Annesley

NRL’s head of football Graham Annesley says the surface at Campbelltown Stadium cannot be blamed for a raft of injuries over the weekend.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Panthers unfazed by NRL ground switch

Penrith’s home game against South Sydney has been moved to Kogarah following concerns about overuse of Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Titans’ Tonumaipea faces injury time out

Young Tonumaipea’s NRL return with Gold Coast has been delayed by a knee injury, while several teammates will have to prove their fitness to face the Broncos.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton police seize $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco

Shepparton police have seized more than $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco following a number of search warrants executed around town.

Shepparton News
News

RSPCA investigating Shepparton animal cruelty allegations

Disturbing allegations have emerged of animals being harmed by an unknown person in Shepparton.

Liz Mellino
News

After losing both brothers to suicide, Tom Crawford is raising awareness of mental health

Tom Crawford isn’t ‘one of the boys’ for a painfully simple reason. He is the only boy left. The only boy because his two brothers – all part of Tatura’s three amigos – died by suicide.

Charmayne Allison