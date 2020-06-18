News

Christmas joy already for small towns

By James Bennett

Spirit of Christmas: Council has provided $2000 to Dookie, Toolamba and Merrigum for Christmas decorations.

Santa came early for Dookie, Toolamba and Merrigum on Tuesday night, with Greater Shepparton City Council distributing grant money for Christmas decorations.

Each will receive $2000 to bring the festive joy to the small towns.

According to the agenda, Dookie will light up the Gladstone Hotel, while Merrigum and Toolamba will use the money to decorate the town with Santa's sleigh and presents.

Cr Kim O'Keeffe said all three towns are well deserving of the grant.

“I think they do a fantastic job,” she said,

“They certainly contribute and we know this money will be spent wisely.”

The Small Towns Festive Decorations Grant is only available for towns with a population less than 10 000.

