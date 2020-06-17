News

Shepparton police seize $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco

By Shepparton News

Shepparton police have seized more than $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco following a number of search warrants executed around town.

Members from Shepparton police, Shepparton Divisional Tasking Unit and Shepparton Crime Investigation Unit executed a total of 11 search warrants on businesses, storage facilities and homes yesterday and today.

The warrants, executed in Shepparton, Mooroopna and Kialla, were in response to illegally imported tobacco.

As a result approximately 30,000 packets of illegal cigarettes and tobacco were seized with a value of more than $600,000.

Seven people were interviewed and are expected to receive a charge and summons at a later date for the illegal tobacco and possessing proceeds of crime.

Operation Beaconing was established by Shepparton police in April this year to tackle the growing number of illegal cigarettes and tobacco being sold in the Shepparton area.

Police confirmed the operation commenced following complaints from local businesses and supermarkets who had suffered a decrease in sales and a financial impact from the illegal activity.

