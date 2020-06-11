News

Mooroopna carpark to close for Friday morning

By Shepparton News

Mooroopna water tower.

The western car park on McLennan St, between Morrell and Mill streets in Mooroopna, will be closed on Friday, June 12 between 6.30 am and 10 am.

Council is closing the car park to ensure the safety of the public while construction materials are delivered for the adjacent Water Tower Gardens upgrade.

The eastern car park between Morrell and Mill streets will remain open.

Residents and motorists should take care and be aware of traffic detours.

Changes may occur depending on weather conditions.

For further information, call 5832 9700.

