No date set on timed free parking

By James Bennett

More than 400 off-street spaces will become timed free parking.

Greater Shepparton City Council says it's "beginning to work on" rolling out timed free off-street parking but has yet not provided a starting date.

Council agreed to allow timed free parking in the Shepparton CBD and will implement the new initiative during the recovery phase of COVID-19.

“Although Victoria is still under restrictions on gatherings, council is beginning to work on the roll-out of the free timed off-street car parking, and dates on when it will be implemented will be communicated,” a council statement said.

The reason behind delaying the new scheme was council reiterating the state and federal governments’ 'stay at home’ and social distancing message at the height of COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the April ordinary meeting agenda, more than 400 off-street spaces will become timed free parking.

