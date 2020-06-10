No date set on timed free parking

News
No date set on timed free parkingBy James Bennett
Greater Shepparton City Council says it's "beginning to work on" rolling out timed free off-street parking but has yet not provided a starting date.
Council agreed to allow timed free parking in the Shepparton CBD and will implement the new initiative during the recovery phase of COVID-19.
“Although Victoria is still under restrictions on gatherings, council is beginning to work on the roll-out of the free timed off-street car parking, and dates on when it will be implemented will be communicated,” a council statement said.
The reason behind delaying the new scheme was council reiterating the state and federal governments’ 'stay at home’ and social distancing message at the height of COVID-19 restrictions.
According to the April ordinary meeting agenda, more than 400 off-street spaces will become timed free parking.