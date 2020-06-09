Police appealing for information on an erratic driver in Shepparton

News
Police appealing for information on an erratic driver in SheppartonBy Liz Mellino
Shepparton police are appealing for witnesses to an erratic driver seen in town on multiple occasions last week.
Police said a white 2005 Holden Commodore utility, with no registration plates, was seen driving dangerously around the Shepparton area in the early hours of Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4.
It is understood the erratic driving resulted in a collision at some stage during this time.
The same vehicle was sighted by police on several occasions throughout the week, who allege the vehicle was driving "dangerously and erratically in tandem" with another similar white Holden Commodore utility.
Anyone with information about these two vehicles or who witnessed the dangerous driving in and around Shepparton is urged to contact First Constable England at the Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777.
Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at: www.crimestoppers.com.au