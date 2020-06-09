Missing Euroa boy found in Gooram with mild hypothermia

News
Missing Euroa boy found in Gooram with mild hypothermiaBy Liz Mellino
Police said a Euroa teenager, who went missing on Monday afternoon, was lucky to be found safe and well after spending more than eight hours outside in chilly conditions.
The boy, 14, was found in the Gooram area just after midnight on Tuesday morning, and he was transported to Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton for observation after suffering shock and mild hypothermia.
Seymour police Sergeant Luke Kolbe said the boy was in a vehicle with his parents on Euroa-Mansfield Rd near Euroa on Monday about 4 pm when an argument broke out.
“He had a bit of an argument and has jumped out of the stationary car and started walking down the road,” Sgt Kolbe said.
“After the argument the parents lost sight of him and weren't able to find him.”
Sgt Kolbe said the boy was found just after midnight by a local search party who had been searching for him alongside police.
“He was transported to hospital in a non-life-threatening condition for a general check-up,” he said.
“It was a great result given the circumstances.”