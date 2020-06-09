News

Missing Euroa boy found in Gooram with mild hypothermia

By Liz Mellino

Police and the public conducted a search for a missing Euroa boy who was found in the Gooram area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

1 of 1

Police said a Euroa teenager, who went missing on Monday afternoon, was lucky to be found safe and well after spending more than eight hours outside in chilly conditions.

The boy, 14, was found in the Gooram area just after midnight on Tuesday morning, and he was transported to Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton for observation after suffering shock and mild hypothermia.

Seymour police Sergeant Luke Kolbe said the boy was in a vehicle with his parents on Euroa-Mansfield Rd near Euroa on Monday about 4 pm when an argument broke out.

“He had a bit of an argument and has jumped out of the stationary car and started walking down the road,” Sgt Kolbe said.

“After the argument the parents lost sight of him and weren't able to find him.”

Sgt Kolbe said the boy was found just after midnight by a local search party who had been searching for him alongside police.

“He was transported to hospital in a non-life-threatening condition for a general check-up,” he said.

“It was a great result given the circumstances.”

Latest articles

Other sport

Boycott left off BBC cricket coverage team

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has confirmed his 14-year spell on BBC radio’s Test Match Special is over after he was left off a list of on-air talent for 2020.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Cricketers’ union slams revised finances

The Australian Cricketers’ Association is criticising what it says is a lack of detail in fresh financial forecasts presented by Cricket Australia.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Meg Lanning tight-lipped on WBBL future

Australia women’s cricket captain Meg Lanning is staying tight-lipped on a rumoured WBBL return to the Melbourne Stars.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Mooroopna’s Wendy Dow has fostered 300 children in 30 years

Mooroopna’s Wendy Dow has witnessed more moments of wide-eyed wonder than she can count.

Charmayne Allison
News

Community COVID-19 testing finishes, as virus no longer active in Greater Shepparton

Goulburn Valley Health has stopped COVID-19 community testing, after the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services reported there were no longer any active cases of the virus in Greater Shepparton. But chief executive Matt Sharp warned the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Need for Shepparton foster carers becoming “desperate”

The need for locals to foster care is becoming “desperate”, as authorities warn child abuse cases are expected to soar in the wake of COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison