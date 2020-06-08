News

CFA responds to laundry fire at Kialla’s Peppermill Inn

By Liz Mellino

Four CFA trucks attended a blaze at the Peppermill Inn, Kialla, on Sunday night.

Country Fire Authority personnel were called to a blaze at the Peppermill Inn, Kialla, on Sunday night following reports of a fire in a laundry.

Four CFA units from Shepparton attended the business on the Goulburn Valley Highway about 8.40 pm.

A CFA spokesperson confirmed the fire broke out in a two-storey motel unit, within a small room estimated to be about 6 m by 3 m.

About 30 people were evacuated from the building, and the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

CFA personnel remained at the scene until just after 9 pm.

The CFA spokesperson said it was unknown at this stage what caused the blaze.

No-one was injured during the incident.

