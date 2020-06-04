Police investigating Shepparton BMX theft

News
Police investigating Shepparton BMX theftBy Liz Mellino
Shepparton police are investigating the theft of a BMX which occurred in town last month.
It is understood the BMX was taken on May 5 out the front of the Shepparton Plaza on Archer Street in Shepparton.
CCTV footage has been released from the scene which shows an unknown male walking past the bike before walking back to where it was parked and wheeling it away.
Shepparton police are keen to identify the person captured in the footage.
Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alternatively a confidential report can be made via www.crimestoppers.com.au