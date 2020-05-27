News

Man flown to Melbourne after tree falls on head in Tatura

By Liz Mellino

An air ambulance was called to the scene of an accident along Toolamba-Rushworth Rd.

A man suffered severe head injuries after a tree he was cutting down in Tatura on Monday fell on his head.

Shepparton police confirmed the 33-year-old man was contracted to cut a tree down on Toolamba-Rushworth Rd when he was injured just before 11 am.

Police confirmed the man was in a cherry picker bucket at the time when the tree fell and hit him.

The man was conscious and breathing following the incident, and an air ambulance called to the scene.

“The man wasn't trapped and he was attended to by the air ambulance,” police confirmed.

An ambulance media spokesperson confirmed an air ambulance was called to the scene just before 11 am and the man was flown to Melbourne's Alfred Hospital in a serious but stable condition with an upper body injury.

Shepparton police said WorkSafe attended and inspected the scene, which was later handed over to police for further investigation.

“WorkSafe are making inquiries,” a spokesperson said.

