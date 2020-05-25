News
Live stream Riverlinks concert on Wednesday night.By James Bennett
This Wednesday night is the second RiverLinked Live concert, with local artist Braden Pullen taking the stage.
Presented by Riverlinks, Mr Pullen is known for producing dynamic and emotive music, influenced from electronic and independent rock genres.
His experiences have helped him create a unique sound of live instruments, rolling beats and soaring vocals.
In 2020 Mr Pullen was booked to play gigs and small festivals in Melbourne. Although these have been pushed back, he has been spending his time in isolation planning and writing music.
People can enjoy his performance from the comfort of their own home by livestreaming the concert at 7.30 pm on Wednesday.
● The live stream can be accessed from the Riverlinks Facebook page or the Riverlinks website: riverlinksvenues.com.au.