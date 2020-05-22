News

Target stores across the country to close their doors

By Morgan Dyer

The announcement was made by Targets managing director this morning. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

About 100 Target stores across the country will close or be converted into Kmart stores.

Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott confirmed the news this morning.

“For some time now, the retail sector has seen significant structural change and disruption, and we expect this trend to continue,” Mr Scott said.

Forty Target and 52 Target Country stores will be converted to smaller format Kmart hub stores.

The remaining 50 Target Country outlets and 10 to 25 Target stores will completely shut their doors.

“With the exception of Target, Wesfarmers’ retail businesses are well-positioned to respond to the changes in consumer behaviour and competition associated with this disruption,” Mr Scott said.

It is expected the changes will be implemented for the next 12 months with the majority occurring next year.

Wesfarmers said all team members in Target stores scheduled for conversion will receive an offer of employment at the new store while team members affected by store closures will be given consideration for new roles in growing businesses Kmart and Catch.

The retail giant has also established a working group to identify redeployment opportunities to take up jobs in Bunnings and Officeworks.

Its not yet known whether the Shepparton store will be affected.

