News

Changes to car parking due to COVID-19 testing clinic

By Morgan Dyer

Parking changes have been made to accommodate a COVID-19 testing clinic at Princess Park Clinic.

A number of car parking changes across Shepparton have come into effect to make room for temporary COVID-19 testing clinic at Princess Park Clinic.

Certain parking bays in the car park between Goulburn Valley Water – Shepparton Water Treatment Plant and Princess Park Clinic will be reserved indefinitely, effective immediately.

In addition, curb-side parking along Vaughan St, between Welsford St and Wyndham St, has been reduced from all-day parking to two-hour parking.

However, centre of the road parking has not changed and access to the car park behind the buildings in Welsford St has not been changed.

The clinic will run throughout the winter and is part of the Federal Government’s decision to fund up to 100 general practitioner respiratory clinics to help protect Australians.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah encouraged community members to undertake a COVID-19 test if they were showing any signs and symptoms of a cold or flu.

“We thank the community for their patience while the respiratory clinic is installed and running for the coming months,” Cr Abdullah said.

The temporary testing is expected to begin in the coming days with Princess Park Clinic only testing residents with flu-like symptoms.

For more information, phone the clinic on 5821 9655.

