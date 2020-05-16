Aged care residents get their coffee fix

News
Aged care residents get their coffee fixBy Morgan Dyer
There were smiles on the faces of dozens of Mercy Place Ave Maria residents on Thursday afternoon when the Xpresso Mobile Café pulled up at the facility.
Staff at the aged care home organised a special treat for their residents after their normal weekly afternoon tea outing had been suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Ave Maria lifestyle co-ordinator Jan Christenson said the residents were eager to get their coffee fix.
“They had been asking staff all day what time the van was arriving,” Ms Christenson said with a laugh.
“We normally take the residents into town or take them out to Tatura or Murchison to have afternoon tea.
“So, I thought, why don’t we see if the coffee can come to them?”
Mooroopna-based Xpresso Mobile Café was more than happy to accommodate the request and brewed up residents’ long-awaited coffee hit.
With the sun shining, the elderly residents sipped their coffee outside and indulged in a donut or two.
“They just love their cappuccinos and cake,” Ms Christenson said.