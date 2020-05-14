Police investigating theft of livestock

News
Police investigating theft of livestockBy Liz Mellino
Police from the Mitchell Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating two thefts of livestock that occurred last month in the Strathbogie Police Service Area.
The first theft occurred between noon on Sunday, April 19 and 9 am on Saturday, April 25.
Between this time unknown offenders entered a rural property on Tabilk-Monea Rd in Tabilk and stole 46 sheep from the address.
The sheep had green markings on their ears.
The second theft occurred from a rural property on Cusack Rd in Euroa.
Three rams were stolen from this address by unknown persons between 6 pm on Monday, April 20 and 7.30 am on Tuesday, April 21.
One of the rams had a white tag on one of its ears.
Anyone with any information in relation to either livestock theft is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alternatively a report can be made via the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.