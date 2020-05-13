Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Shepparton

News
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in SheppartonBy Liz Mellino
A pedestrian was taken to hospital for assessment after being hit by a vehicle in Shepparton on Tuesday afternoon.
Shepparton Highway Patrol Sergeant Janne Kennedy said the incident occurred just after noon at the intersection of Maude and High Sts.
It is understood the female pedestrian was leaving Maude St Mall, walking along the pedestrian crossing on High St, when she was struck by a vehicle.
Sgt Kennedy could not confirm whether or not the pedestrian was struck by a bull bar attached to the vehicle.
The pedestrian was taken to Goulburn Valley Health for treatment.
Sgt Kennedy confirmed police were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“The driver has been very co-operative with us and helping us ... at this stage we are not investigating him further,” she said.
“We encourage people to cross safely at the lights, both pedestrians and vehicles.”