Shepparton’s Patricia Moran celebrates 80th birthday via Zoom

News
Shepparton’s Patricia Moran celebrates 80th birthday via ZoomBy Charmayne Allison
Due to social distancing and travel restrictions, a large party planned for Patricia Moran's 80th birthday at the Peppermill Inn on May 6 had to be cancelled.
Family and friends were set to travel from far and wide — including from overseas and interstate — to celebrate the Shepparton local's birthday.
Luckily, Pat is a tech-savvy granny, so the family is celebrating by a Zoom video call instead, with members planning "lots of surprises" to mark this milestone occasion.
The mother of six (one deceased), nanna of 14 and great-nanna of three said she wasn't too fazed, with the family already planning a large 81st birthday for next year.
Pat and late husband Bernie Moran have been active and well-known members of the Shepparton community for many years, since arriving here in the mid-1960s.
She has spent a lifetime serving the Shepparton community in a range of roles, from working at the TAB and book-keeping at the Terminus Hotel, to long stints of paid and volunteer community work.
She is a living treasure to her family and to many others. Here's to many more ‘hurrahs’ for Patricia.