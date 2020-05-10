News

Shepparton’s Patricia Moran celebrates 80th birthday via Zoom

By Charmayne Allison

A photo of the family at Dookie Emporium in 2017.

Due to social distancing and travel restrictions, a large party planned for Patricia Moran's 80th birthday at the Peppermill Inn on May 6 had to be cancelled.

Family and friends were set to travel from far and wide — including from overseas and interstate — to celebrate the Shepparton local's birthday.

Luckily, Pat is a tech-savvy granny, so the family is celebrating by a Zoom video call instead, with members planning "lots of surprises" to mark this milestone occasion.

The mother of six (one deceased), nanna of 14 and great-nanna of three said she wasn't too fazed, with the family already planning a large 81st birthday for next year.

Pat and late husband Bernie Moran have been active and well-known members of the Shepparton community for many years, since arriving here in the mid-1960s.

She has spent a lifetime serving the Shepparton community in a range of roles, from working at the TAB and book-keeping at the Terminus Hotel, to long stints of paid and volunteer community work.

She is a living treasure to her family and to many others. Here's to many more ‘hurrahs’ for Patricia.

