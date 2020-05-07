News

Boom in Shepparton veggie gardeners

By John Lewis

Fresh tomatoes growing on the vine in the Hicks' veggie garden.

When COVID-19 isolation restrictions came into force, young Toolamba mum Lauren Hicks felt it was time to expand her veggie garden.

“We had a reasonably good one already, but I didn't want to keep going in to town to buy more veggies,” she said.

Lauren lives on a cropping farm with husband Tony and their two young children, Harry, 2, and three-month-old Patrick.

“A bigger veggie garden was always on our to-do list anyway. But when the virus thing happened, we had the time, so we expanded,” she said.

Lauren ordered a supply of seedlings from Shepparton North's Billabong nursery and was lucky enough to escape the big rush for veggie seedlings, which stripped garden outlet shelves across Victoria.

“They were kind enough to do free delivery,” she said.

The family now has a healthy supply of turnips, lettuce, snow peas, silverbeet, broccoli, strawberries, cauliflower, bok choy and kale.

“This will keep us going for ages. I've just popped in some more kale,” Lauren said.

