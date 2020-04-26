News

New SAM on track despite Covid rules

By John Lewis

The new SAM building has come a long way since this aerial shot was taken in February.

1 of 4

The distinctive metal shards for the facade of the new SAM are due to be installed in the next few weeks.

2 of 4

Steel frames are now in place ready for the distinctive metal facades to be dropped in over the next few weeks.

3 of 4

The new SAM building is on track for completion this December.

4 of 4

Despite Covid-19 rules on social distancing and hygiene, construction work on the new Shepparton Art Museum building is forging ahead.

Greater Shepparton City Council project manager for the new SAM Thomas Lyle said major milestones had been reached in the past month resulting in major changes to the look of the building.

Mr Lyle said most of the scaffolding had been removed and internal lifts and staircases could now be used.

The roof is being finished and solar panels are due to be installed soon.

Primary steel frameworks have been installed for the four facades and secondary steel frameworks are under way.

Mr Lyle said the distinctive metal facades were due to be installed during the next couple of months, which would allow interior work, such as partitions, to be completed.

Discussions for the refinement of internal spaces for Kaiela Arts and the Visitor Centre are being finalised.

Other works either under way or about to start include: mechanical, fire, hydraulics and electrical engineering works on all levels; partitions and walls on all levels; the goods lift is nearing completion; work on the amphitheatre is also about to start.

Mr Lyle said Kane Constructions had made adjustments to the workplace to ensure government requirements on social distancing and hygiene practices were met.

Mr Lyle said building work was on track to be completed by December.

Latest articles

World

Yemen separatists announce self-rule

The Saudi-backed government in Yemen has warned of “catastrophic consequences” after a southern separatist group announced self-rule in areas it controls.

AAP Newswire
World

US business, beaches, start reopening

Businesses in the US are opening and beaches across California have been swamped with people enjoying higher temperatures as the coronavirus crisis continues.

AAP Newswire
World

G20 launches initiative for health tools

An international initiative has been launched by the G20 group of nations to accelerate access to health tools to fight COVID-19.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Second GV Health staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said at this time there was “no evidence of a link” between this case and the staff member who tested positive for the virus last week.

Madi Chwasta
News

Four horses killed in crash outside Euroa

Heartbreak has struck Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing stable, with four horses killed in a truck crash on Monday night. Five horses were being transported from the stables to the Hunter Valley when the truck lost control and rolled about 10...

Alex Mitchell
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News