Man denied bail after allegedly attempting to steal ute from Mooroopna address

By Liz Mellino

A Melbourne man has been denied bail after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooroopna last week, injuring the vehicle's owner in the process.

Shepparton police First Constable Luke Lougoon confirmed the man, 26, was arrested on Monday and was remanded to appear at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

First Const Lougoon said the man appeared in court for a bail application, with the magistrate denying his release and ordering him to face court again next month.

Police had previously alleged the man attempted to steal a Nissan Patrol ute from a Blacksmith Ave, Mooroopna address in the early hours of Thursday, April 16.

It is understood the owner was inside his home at the time when he heard his vehicle start and went outside to find the offender allegedly sitting in the driver's seat.

Police said the owner managed to jump into the tray of the ute while the offender allegedly drove away from the address, before being involved in a collision on Macisaac Rd.

Police confirmed the victim, a 26-year-old male, suffered moderate injuries to his legs and feet.

The Melbourne man is expected to face court again on May 19.

