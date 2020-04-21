News

Multi-million dollar support package for regional papers

By Shepparton News

McPherson Media Group executive chairman Ross McPherson has welcomed a state government support package for regional media.

Regional print media has been given a leg up by the Victorian Government to help see newspapers through the coronavirus pandemic.

A $4.7 million package will see the state government purchase a full page ad in more than 100 regional outlets every week for six weeks.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the package would provide regional papers with the certainty to keep printing, while also helping get important coronavirus information and health messaging out to regional communities.

The assistance has been warmly welcomed by McPherson Media Group executive chairman Ross McPherson.

He said the Premier had always been accessible and genuinely interested in the regional press and its role in country communities.

“This swift supportive action will undoubtedly assist many small newspapers to continue publishing through the pandemic,” he said.

