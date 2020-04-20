Mangalore freight terminal a step closer

News
Mangalore freight terminal a step closerBy John Lewis
Strathbogie Shire is a step closer to developing a freight terminal at Mangalore Airfield which would see the transfer of bulk produce between road, rail and air transport.
Shire mayor Amanda McClaren said Strathbogie was one of only two regional Victorian proposals to receive funding under the Federal Government's Inland Rail Interface Improvement Program.
The shire has been allocated specialist advisors from an Ernst and Young Australia-led consortium to make a case for further government investment to progress the freight terminal project.
The proposed freight terminal at Mangalore would allow the transfer of containerised and bulk commodities between broad and standard-gauge rail tracks.
“Should this multi-million dollar project advance further, it is likely to attract significant commercial investment at the site,” Cr McClaren said.
She said the the project had the potential to generate a large number of local jobs and improve access to low-cost transport for Victorian producers and manufacturers.
“The expected reduction in long-range road transport movements will also improve community safety, lower greenhouse production and wear and tear on our roads,” Cr McClaren said.