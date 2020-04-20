News

Mangalore freight terminal a step closer

By John Lewis

The establishment of a freight terminal at Managalore Airport is now a step closer.

1 of 1

Strathbogie Shire is a step closer to developing a freight terminal at Mangalore Airfield which would see the transfer of bulk produce between road, rail and air transport.

Shire mayor Amanda McClaren said Strathbogie was one of only two regional Victorian proposals to receive funding under the Federal Government's Inland Rail Interface Improvement Program.

The shire has been allocated specialist advisors from an Ernst and Young Australia-led consortium to make a case for further government investment to progress the freight terminal project.

The proposed freight terminal at Mangalore would allow the transfer of containerised and bulk commodities between broad and standard-gauge rail tracks.

“Should this multi-million dollar project advance further, it is likely to attract significant commercial investment at the site,” Cr McClaren said.

She said the the project had the potential to generate a large number of local jobs and improve access to low-cost transport for Victorian producers and manufacturers.

“The expected reduction in long-range road transport movements will also improve community safety, lower greenhouse production and wear and tear on our roads,” Cr McClaren said.

Latest articles

News

Hook, line and sinker: Tatura family stages fishing trip in backyard

What do you do when your annual fishing trip arrives but you can’t leave the house? You set up your boat in the back yard, cast your line and sit back and enjoy the ride.

Morgan Dyer
News

Tatura man’s cutting-edge skills after 50 years of cutting hair

Amid the wave of geometric shapes, pop-art and bobs that were London in the 1970s, Pat Iorianni found his feet as a hairdresser. This year marks the 50th year of the Tatura-born man being on the business end of the professional scissors — and...

Shepparton News
News

Youth arrested following Tatura Retirement Village burglaries

The residents of a Tatura retirement village can rest easy after a teenager accused of a string of aggravated burglaries at the village was arrested. Police Operation Greenery kicked off earlier this year following a string of aggravated burglaries...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

News

Former GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

Greater Shepparton reports tenth COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a tenth COVID-19 case, after there being no new diagnoses in the region for more than a week. Moira Shire still has 11 cases, and Mitchell Shire remains on nine. Benalla Rural City is steady on three, and Strathbogie...

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna man injured after attempting to stop thief from stealing his vehicle

A Mooroopna man who jumped in the tray of his ute in an attempt to stop a thief from stealing his vehicle is in a stable condition in hospital. The man, 26, suffered moderate injuries to his legs and feet after his vehicle, driven by the offender...

Liz Mellino