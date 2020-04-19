Shepparton police issued no new social distancing infringements across weekend

News
Shepparton police issued no new social distancing infringements across weekendBy Madi Chwasta
Shepparton police have praised the community for obeying COVID-19 restrictions, after officers did not issue any social distancing infringement notices during the weekend.
Senior Sergeant Ross Brittain said no fines were handed out from Friday night to Sunday afternoon, which was evidence people were listening to the advice from the chief health officer.
“People are staying safe and staying home - they're doing the right thing,” he said.
“We hope it continues, and hope people take notice of what advice is given out.
“We're all in it together, and we have to get on top of it.”
It comes after eight fines of $1652 were handed out during the Easter long weekend, with four issued to people having a party at a caravan park, three to people found drunk in a public place and one to a person who was found in a public area without reasonable excuse.
Across the state, police handed out 65 fines on Saturday, including to six people who were gathered at a private residence.