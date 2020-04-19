News

Shepparton police issued no new social distancing infringements across weekend

By Madi Chwasta

Shepparton police did not issue any new infringement notices to people not adhering to social distancing restrictions.

1 of 1

Shepparton police have praised the community for obeying COVID-19 restrictions, after officers did not issue any social distancing infringement notices during the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Ross Brittain said no fines were handed out from Friday night to Sunday afternoon, which was evidence people were listening to the advice from the chief health officer.

“People are staying safe and staying home - they're doing the right thing,” he said.

“We hope it continues, and hope people take notice of what advice is given out.

“We're all in it together, and we have to get on top of it.”

It comes after eight fines of $1652 were handed out during the Easter long weekend, with four issued to people having a party at a caravan park, three to people found drunk in a public place and one to a person who was found in a public area without reasonable excuse.

Across the state, police handed out 65 fines on Saturday, including to six people who were gathered at a private residence.

Latest articles

News

Close contacts to GV Health staff member given all clear for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health workers in close contact with a former staff member who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been given the all-clear for the virus. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said a “medium sized number of staff” had...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton police issued no new social distancing infringements across weekend

Shepparton police have praised the community for obeying COVID-19 restrictions, after officers did not issue any social distancing infringement notices during the weekend. Senior Sergeant Ross Brittain said no fines were handed out from Friday night...

Madi Chwasta
News

Greater Shepparton general practice set to benefit from $100 000 COVID-19 grants

As the district’s frontline workers continue to brace for further challenges from the coronavirus crisis, the Greater Shepparton Response team is working hard to find solutions. The Goulburn Medical Workforce Fund (GVMF) is giving out two...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Breaking News

Wild police chase ends in dramatic arrest in Echuca

A WILD police pursuit through three towns involving ground and air searches ended in a dramatic arrest in Echuca early today. Two men allegedly led police on a chase through the back roads of Tallygaroopna, Bunbartha and eventually Echuca before...

Ivy Jensen
News

Former GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

Nazi and Chinese flags found on communications tower

Kyabram residents awoke to an ugly sight on Sunday when a Nazi flag along with two Chinese national flags were flying high on the communications tower.

Kyabram Free Press