Youth arrested following Tatura Retirement Village burglaries

Youth arrested following Tatura Retirement Village burglariesBy Liz Mellino
The residents of a Tatura retirement village can rest easy after a teenager accused of a string of aggravated burglaries at the village was arrested.
Police Operation Greenery kicked off earlier this year following a string of aggravated burglaries at the village, during each of which the home-owners were inside their properties at the time.
Police allege the first burglary occurred on February 2 this year and the others happened in the weeks following, with items including cash and jewellery stolen.
Detectives from Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit worked closely with Tatura police throughout the operation.
Police confirmed a search warrant was executed with the stolen property recovered, and a 13-year-old was arrested.
The youth was charged and bailed to appear at a Children’s Court at a later date.