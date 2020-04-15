Hugo’s Happy Birthday honks

News
Hugo’s Happy Birthday honksBy Morgan Dyer
It wasn't the 11th birthday Shepparton boy Hugo Harding had planned, but one he will always remember.
Mum Bree wanted to make her son's birthday in isolation as special as she could, so she decided to place a sign out the front of their house asking locals to honk their horns to wish Hugo a happy birthday.
“We have had 15 people honk so far,” Hugo said.
“People have been dinging their bike bells and someone walking past shouted ‘Happy Birthday'.
“It's made me pretty happy."
Hugo's day was topped off with an electric scooter, takeaway lunch and his classmates singing Happy Birthday via online meeting app Zoom.