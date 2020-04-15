News

Hugo’s Happy Birthday honks

By Morgan Dyer

Miles 9, Hugo 11, dog Luna and Felix Harding, 12.

1 of 4

Harding family affair - Felix, 12, Hugo, 11, with dog Luna, Mum Bree, and Miles Harding, 9.

2 of 4

Mum Bree Harding and birthday boy Hugo.

3 of 4

Hugo Harding turned 11 on Wednesday.

4 of 4

It wasn't the 11th birthday Shepparton boy Hugo Harding had planned, but one he will always remember.

Mum Bree wanted to make her son's birthday in isolation as special as she could, so she decided to place a sign out the front of their house asking locals to honk their horns to wish Hugo a happy birthday.

“We have had 15 people honk so far,” Hugo said.

“People have been dinging their bike bells and someone walking past shouted ‘Happy Birthday'.

“It's made me pretty happy."

Hugo's day was topped off with an electric scooter, takeaway lunch and his classmates singing Happy Birthday via online meeting app Zoom.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Holyfield set for Group 1 Champagne Stakes

Holyfield is among a host of stakes-winning two-year-olds from the Ciaron Maher Racing stable and will try to become a Group One winner in the Champagne Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

No luck for Cumani with Showdown barriers

Matt Cumani will saddle two runners in the $855,000 The Showdown at Caulfield, Khoekhoe and Coup De Tonnerre who filled the quinella at Echuca recently.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Breaking News

Wild police chase ends in dramatic arrest in Echuca

A WILD police pursuit through three towns involving ground and air searches ended in a dramatic arrest in Echuca early today. Two men allegedly led police on a chase through the back roads of Tallygaroopna, Bunbartha and eventually Echuca before...

Ivy Jensen
News

Nazi and Chinese flags found on communications tower

Kyabram residents awoke to an ugly sight on Sunday when a Nazi flag along with two Chinese national flags were flying high on the communications tower.

Kyabram Free Press
News

Fire rips through Tatura home

The residents of a Tatura home are lucky to be alive after a fire ripped through their house on Good Friday. CFA brigades from Tatura and Shepparton were called to the Service St property about 9 am. It took a little more than an hour to...

James Bennett