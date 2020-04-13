News

Nazi and Chinese flags found on communications tower

By Kyabram Free Press

Kyabram residents awoke to an ugly sight on Sunday when a Nazi flag along with two Chinese national flags were flying high on the communications tower.

Kyabram Police were notified on April 12 at about 9am and are currently investigating the incident.

They have also contacted Telstra in the hopes of removing the flags.

A Kyabram Police spokesperson said perpetrators of similar incidents often post photos and videos on social media and locals can aid the investigation by keeping an eye out.  

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Kyabram Police Station on 58 531 777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au 

