News

Campers headed out to their backyard

By Morgan Dyer

Freya, 3, and Lila Bellamy, 5, will be retreating to their backyard this Easter long weekend.

Under strict orders to stay home this long weekend, Greater Shepparton families are pitching tents in their backyards instead.

Shepparton Boating Camping and Fishing store assistant manager Jacinta Fry said "quite a few people" had come into the store to buy supplies to create their own camping experience.

“Although people are only in their backyards it's still really important they set up their equipment correctly,” she said.

“We have been telling families to organise a scavenger hunt in their backyard, or a game of cricket is always a classic.”

