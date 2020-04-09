News

No new cases of COVID-19 in regional Victoria

By Madi Chwasta

The number of positive COVID-19 diagnoses in Greater Shepparton has remained at nine today, as the number of cases in regional Victoria was steady on 225.

Moira Shire has 10 cases, Mitchell Shire has nine, Benalla Rural City remains on three, Campaspe Shire on two, and Strathbogie Shire also has two.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp confirmed a number of people in the region who had tested positive for COVID-19 were at home in isolation.

Mr Sharp also said the hospital was continuing to treat inpatients with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

The number of coronavirus cases across the state now stands at 1228, with an increase of 16 from yesterday.

However, the number of cases that may have been acquired through community transmission has grown to 110.

There are 50 people in hospital, including 13 in intensive care.

More than 62 000 tests have been conducted to date, and several remain under investigation.

