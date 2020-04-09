Tatura Lions Club seeks online donations

News
Tatura Lions Club seeks online donationsBy Spencer Fowler Steen
The Tatura Lions Club has announced its collection centre at Tatura CFA will be closed on Good Friday due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The club said in a recent Facebook post there would be no door knocking or collections at the roundabout for the Royal Children's Hospital.
However, the Lions have set up a ‘virtual tin’ where people can donate online for the RCH Good Friday Appeal.
To donate, visit the Tatura Lions Facebook page.