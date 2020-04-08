Police appealing for witnesses following fatal collision

News
Police appealing for witnesses following fatal collisionBy Shepparton News
5370537724001
A man has died in hospital after his ute was struck by a truck in Shepparton East in March.
It is believed the truck and ute collided on Midland Highway about 12.40pm on March 21.
The driver and sole occupant of the ute, a 77-year-old Shepparton East man, was transported to hospital with serious injuries but died on April 5.
The sole occupant of the truck, a 37-year-old Kialla man, stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au