News

Police appealing for witnesses following fatal collision

By Shepparton News

Police are calling for witnesses of a car and a truck collision in Shepparton East on March 21.

1 of 1

A man has died in hospital after his ute was struck by a truck in Shepparton East in March.

It is believed the truck and ute collided on Midland Highway about 12.40pm on March 21.

The driver and sole occupant of the ute, a 77-year-old Shepparton East man, was transported to hospital with serious injuries but died on April 5.

The sole occupant of the truck, a 37-year-old Kialla man, stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Latest articles

News

Tatong RCH Good Friday Appeal one of many across the country to move online

The Good Friday Appeal is going to look very different this year For a start, you won’t be seeing door-to-door collections or tin rattlers at traffic lights – all coronavirus collateral damage. But even though the tins won’t be...

Simon Ruppert
News

Baking success at Benalla’s Bertalli’s

The people of Benalla have known about the quality of Bertalli’s Bakery for generations. And thanks to some unique breads, which Andrew Bertalli has created, people across Australia are finding out for themselves. Bertalli’s Alpine Breads have...

Simon Ruppert
News

Benalla keeps COVID-19 curve flat with no new cases since Thursday

Benalla Rural City has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, with the total remaining at three.

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health have confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton police issue 10 fines overnight to people not following gathering restrictions

Shepparton police issued 10 infringement notices overnight on Wednesday to people not complying with social distancing restrictions put in place due to COVID-19. These people, aged between 17 and 32, are alleged to have failed to comply with the...

Liz Mellino
News

Rickie and his road are poles apart

Nobody was more excited to be a first home-buyer than Rickie Jager — but a light pole in the middle of his driveway could leave him with an estimated $12 000 headache.

James Bennett