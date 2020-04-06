News

Delay for Rushworth streetscape project

By James Bennett

There will be a delay to the streetscape project in Rushworth.

1 of 1

Campaspe Shire Council has apologised for a lack of community feedback on the Rushworth streetscape project, pointing to water main locations as the reason for a delay.

Council said the locations of water mains impacting the project had caused the delay to the works on High St between Bendigo Murchison Rd and Wigg St.

“We were hoping to have construction under way by now, however complications regarding the depth of water mains on the site have led to minor changes to the design requirements,” the Council's infrastructure services general manager Jason Deller said.

“Council is working with the water authority and will complete a minor redesign of the project’s technical components.

“The community is assured that the overall layout will remain the same, with the community’s preferred design for Max’s Maze still locked in.

“Consultation will be done on the redesign to ensure the outcome still meets the community’s expectation within the allocated budget.”

Council said the project will be retendered in August, with on-ground works to be complete before the end of the year.

Latest articles

News

Coronavirus Update

On Monday, April 6 Moira Shire has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases while the Federation Council area remains at seven. The total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria is 1158 (an increase of 23 from yesterday) and in NSW there are a total 2,637...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Coronavirus update

On Friday, April 3 Moira Shire and the Federation Council area both have seven confirmed COVID-19 cases each. The total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria is 1085 (an increase of 49 from yesterday) and in NSW there are a total 2,389 confirmed...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Huge saleyards $8m grant application

Roofing to cover an area of 19,000sqm of the existing Corowa Saleyards facility is a highlight of Federation Council’s ‘Growing Local Economies’ $7,952,332 grant application to the NSW State Government. Total cost of the project – the many...

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health have confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton police issue 10 fines overnight to people not following gathering restrictions

Shepparton police issued 10 infringement notices overnight on Wednesday to people not complying with social distancing restrictions put in place due to COVID-19. These people, aged between 17 and 32, are alleged to have failed to comply with the...

Liz Mellino
News

Seventh COVID-19 case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported another case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the region’s total to seven.

Madi Chwasta