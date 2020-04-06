Delay for Rushworth streetscape project

News
Delay for Rushworth streetscape projectBy James Bennett
Campaspe Shire Council has apologised for a lack of community feedback on the Rushworth streetscape project, pointing to water main locations as the reason for a delay.
Council said the locations of water mains impacting the project had caused the delay to the works on High St between Bendigo Murchison Rd and Wigg St.
“We were hoping to have construction under way by now, however complications regarding the depth of water mains on the site have led to minor changes to the design requirements,” the Council's infrastructure services general manager Jason Deller said.
“Council is working with the water authority and will complete a minor redesign of the project’s technical components.
“The community is assured that the overall layout will remain the same, with the community’s preferred design for Max’s Maze still locked in.
“Consultation will be done on the redesign to ensure the outcome still meets the community’s expectation within the allocated budget.”
Council said the project will be retendered in August, with on-ground works to be complete before the end of the year.