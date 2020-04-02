News

Close to 400 road offences detected during Goulburn Valley police operation

By Liz Mellino

395 offences were detected across the Goulburn Valley police division during a targeted operation last week.

1 of 1

Almost 400 offences were detected across the Goulburn Valley police division during a targeted operation last week.

Operation Amadeus ran from Wednesday, March 25 to Saturday, March 28 across an area including City of Greater Shepparton, Mitchell Shire and Benalla.

While traffic volume was down due to coronavirus restrictions, police confirmed they were disappointed that "poor driving choices" were still being made.

Across the four days a total of 322 drivers were processed for 395 offences.

These offences included 18 drivers detected under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 22 defective vehicles, nine vehicles impounded, six disqualified or suspended licence drivers, 14 unlicensed drivers, 49 unregistered vehicles, and 14 vehicles exceeding the speed limit by over 25 km/h.

Police said they would continue to target dangerous driving, and urged motorists to think about their actions.

“We will continue to focus on drivers who are either distracted or behave poorly on our roads,” they said.

“We urge all drivers to be prepared to drive with the intention of arriving safely, and we congratulate the majority of drivers who continue to drive safely.”

Latest articles

Sport

Cats to work on building foundations

MOOROOPNA PHOTOS – Gvl12817m. JPG – Dean Smith GVLUnitedSwans (188).JPG – Kai Madgwick D5A 3278. JPG – Tom Crosbie JOINED LEAGUE: 1894 NICKNAME: CATS GROUND: MOOROOPNA RECREATION RESERVE COACH: JOHN LAMONT PRESIDENT: BILL DOWLING PREMIERSHIPS...

Aydin Payne
Sport

GVL, KDL assess corona financial impact

Goulburn Valley League will not charge its clubs any fees until the football and netball season begins as the region’s sporting organisations continue preparing for a financial hit due to the coronavirus crisis. Stemming from a meeting of the...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Outside The Box: What questionable haircut should Alex get?

Outside The Box prides itself on bringing joy and laughter to the hearts of at least a few people — but it’s fair to say this whole isolation thing is really getting to me a bit. It’s all about finding the positives though, and I’ve decided...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed an inpatient at the hospital has contracted COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its six confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has confirmed in a statement today.

Madi Chwasta
News

Seventh COVID-19 case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported another case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the region’s total to seven.

Madi Chwasta