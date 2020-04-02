Close to 400 road offences detected during Goulburn Valley police operation

News
Close to 400 road offences detected during Goulburn Valley police operationBy Liz Mellino
Almost 400 offences were detected across the Goulburn Valley police division during a targeted operation last week.
Operation Amadeus ran from Wednesday, March 25 to Saturday, March 28 across an area including City of Greater Shepparton, Mitchell Shire and Benalla.
While traffic volume was down due to coronavirus restrictions, police confirmed they were disappointed that "poor driving choices" were still being made.
Across the four days a total of 322 drivers were processed for 395 offences.
These offences included 18 drivers detected under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 22 defective vehicles, nine vehicles impounded, six disqualified or suspended licence drivers, 14 unlicensed drivers, 49 unregistered vehicles, and 14 vehicles exceeding the speed limit by over 25 km/h.
Police said they would continue to target dangerous driving, and urged motorists to think about their actions.
“We will continue to focus on drivers who are either distracted or behave poorly on our roads,” they said.
“We urge all drivers to be prepared to drive with the intention of arriving safely, and we congratulate the majority of drivers who continue to drive safely.”