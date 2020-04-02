Tatura takeaway and home delivery options

News
Tatura takeaway and home delivery optionsBy Spencer Fowler Steen
Now more than ever, local businesses such as cafés and restaurants need your help. For more details about menu items and trading hours, visit Facebook pages or give them a call.
One 4 One Café: 0436 014 141.
Italian Café a Roma: 0418 127 118.
Coffee+Tatura: 0432 590 512.
Ross St Café Tatura: 5824 3144.
Tatura Hot Bread: 5824 1267.
Tatura Golden Wheel Chinese Restaurant: 5824 1086.
The Gallery Café Tatura: 5824 1221.
Nostra Pizza: 5824 1677.
Tatura Curry Junction: 5824 1085.
Café Alofa: 5824 2000.
Links Bistro: 5824 1046.
The Top Pub: 5824 1600.
Tatura Bakery & Lunches: 5824 1444.