News

Clown cushion covers for kids in Tatura

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Clowning around: The Rodney branch of CWA Victoria made cushions at Gowrie Street Kindergarten.

1 of 2

Cushion making: CWA members Gwen Ranson, Beatrice Greaves and Lorraine Secomb with a Gowrie Street Kindergarten student.

2 of 2

In times such as these, we need all the comfort and colour we can get.

That's why the Rodney Branch of the Country Women's Association ran a working bee making large cushion covers with specially designed clown motifs for kids.

Some members worked on the sewing machines and overlockers, others pinned and ironed, and some added the cushion inserts. Everyone had a wonderful time.

Eighteen lovely cushions were made and given to local childcare centre Tatura Cubby, and Gowrie St Kindergarten.

The material was donated, and the branch purchased the inserts for the cushions.

The branch also recently delivered Easter eggs, knitted teddy bears and several hand-sewn rabbits to children at VincentCare Marian Community Hub.

The branch does this every Easter, also delivering handmade teddy bears and Christmas stockings filled with chocolate to the children at Christmas time.

Latest articles

News

Colbinabbin memories

Colbinabbin is on Cornella Creek, between Rushworth and Elmore in northern Victoria. The railway was constructed in 1914 and the station became a major wheat handling terminal. Sawmills produced timber that was delivered to Melbourne by rail, but...

Country News
News

Mediterranean diet linked to healthy ageing

Researchers have found a Mediterranean diet could help older people stave off frailty and keep mentally sharp. A diet rich in fruit and vegetables, olive oil and fish was found to boost bacteria in the gut linked to healthy ageing, and reduce...

Country News
News

Some relief for Victoria’s timber industry

Peak associations representing Victoria’s native timber industries have welcomed the extension of Regional Forest Agreements until 2030, but remain uncertain of their future. The Victorian Association of Forest Industries, the Australian...

Jamieson Salter

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed an inpatient at the hospital has contracted COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its six confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has confirmed in a statement today.

Madi Chwasta
News

Seventh COVID-19 case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported another case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the region’s total to seven.

Madi Chwasta