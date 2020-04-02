Clown cushion covers for kids in Tatura

News
Clown cushion covers for kids in TaturaBy Spencer Fowler Steen
In times such as these, we need all the comfort and colour we can get.
That's why the Rodney Branch of the Country Women's Association ran a working bee making large cushion covers with specially designed clown motifs for kids.
Some members worked on the sewing machines and overlockers, others pinned and ironed, and some added the cushion inserts. Everyone had a wonderful time.
Eighteen lovely cushions were made and given to local childcare centre Tatura Cubby, and Gowrie St Kindergarten.
The material was donated, and the branch purchased the inserts for the cushions.
The branch also recently delivered Easter eggs, knitted teddy bears and several hand-sewn rabbits to children at VincentCare Marian Community Hub.
The branch does this every Easter, also delivering handmade teddy bears and Christmas stockings filled with chocolate to the children at Christmas time.