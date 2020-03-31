News

Seventh COVID-19 case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

By Madi Chwasta

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

Greater Shepparton has reported another case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the region's total to seven.

The Department of Health and Human Services also confirmed another case in Moira Shire, also raising their total number of cases to seven, and one case in Campaspe Shire.

No information has been provided about where in the council areas the patients reside or their recent movements.

The number of cases in the state climbed again to 917, with 173 in regional Victoria.

Four people have died in the state, and 29 are currently in hospital, including four patients in intensive care.

The ages of confirmed cases range from pre-school age to late eighties.

There are 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.

More than 45,000 tests have been conducted to date.  

