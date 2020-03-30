News

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

By Madi Chwasta

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

Greater Shepparton has six cases of COVID-19, according to the state's health department.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed today the number of cases in the region rose by three overnight.

The number of positive diagnoses has soared again overnight to 821, with 146 located in regional Victoria.

Moira Shire is still reporting six cases.

Twenty-nine are in hospital, including one at Goulburn Valley Health.

At this point in time there are 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.

More than 42, 000 Victorians have been tested to date.

A number of cases remain under investigation.

