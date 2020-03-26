Provide feedback on Maude St Mall designs

News
Provide feedback on Maude St Mall designsBy James Bennett
The refined concept designs for the Maude St Mall redevelopment are out and ready for community feedback.
Greater Shepparton City Council infrastructure director Phil Hoare said feedback would further advance the concept design to reshape and revitalise the mall area.
“Public spaces are critical to a high-performing CBD, as they strengthen the connection between people and the places they share,” he said.
“The refined concept design has confirmed the major features of the design, such as adding one-way traffic back into the mall from Fryers St to Stewart St and a parking area in the south end accessed from High St.
“Council is now looking for feedback on the aesthetics of the design and the usability of the other minor features proposed.”
You can view the refined concept design online at www.greatershepparton.com.au or in the window of the Think CBD office in the Tower Arcade.
For more information visit http://greatershepparton.com.au/council/major-projects/maude-street-mall-redevelopment
