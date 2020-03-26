News

Provide feedback on Maude St Mall designs

By James Bennett

A design of the completed Maude St Mall redevelopment facing south from Fryers St. Picture: Supplied by Greater Shepparton City Council/Spiire.

1 of 1

The refined concept designs for the Maude St Mall redevelopment are out and ready for community feedback.

Greater Shepparton City Council infrastructure director Phil Hoare said feedback would further advance the concept design to reshape and revitalise the mall area.

“Public spaces are critical to a high-performing CBD, as they strengthen the connection between people and the places they share,” he said.

“The refined concept design has confirmed the major features of the design, such as adding one-way traffic back into the mall from Fryers St to Stewart St and a parking area in the south end accessed from High St.

“Council is now looking for feedback on the aesthetics of the design and the usability of the other minor features proposed.”

You can view the refined concept design online at www.greatershepparton.com.au or in the window of the Think CBD office in the Tower Arcade.

For more information visit http://greatershepparton.com.au/council/major-projects/maude-street-mall-redevelopment

Read more on the Maude St Mall redevelopment

$19 million Maude St Mall redevelopment is on track

Work progressing on the Maude St Mall

Maude St Mall revitalisation works set to begin

Latest articles

News

Kialla nursery adapts, grows in popularity amid lockdown measures

As the saying goes, gardening is cheaper than therapy - and you get free tomatoes too. Shepparton residents are taking the saying seriously, as nurseries and DIY warehouses are selling out of vegetable seedlings. Gardening and vegie patch-growing...

Ed McLeish
News

Third confirmed COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its third confirmed case of COVID-19. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the person recently returned from overseas and presented to GV Health’s Emergency Department and was then assessed in the Acute Respiratory Clinic on Monday.

Madi Chwasta
News

Provide feedback on Maude St Mall designs

Read more on the Maude St Mall redevelopment

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton’s first coronavirus case had travelled overseas

Greater Shepparton has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. The News understands the person was tested at Goulburn Valley Health. Another person has tested positive for the virus in Gannawarr...

Madi Chwasta
News

Second coronavirus case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its second confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. Goulburn Valley Health have confirmed that a second person who tested positive for COVID-19 recently returned from overseas.

Shepparton News
News

Third case of coronavirus incorrectly confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a third confirmed case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta