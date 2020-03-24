DHHS reports three COVID-19 cases in Shepparton but GV Health says third case ‘appears to be an error’

A Department of Health and Human Services press release confirmed a third positive case of COVID-19 in the Greater Shepparton region this afternoon, however GV Health have said this information "appears to be an error".

GV Health CEO Matt Sharp said in a Facebook post on his public profile late yesterday afternoon there were two confirmed cases in Greater Shepparton, refuting information provided by the state government's health department.

"I can advise at this time the third reported case appears to be an error," the post said.

"I can confirm there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time as detailed in my previous posts.

"Further clarification will follow from the Department of Health and Human Services tomorrow regarding the reported third case."

The Department of Health and Human Services issue a media release each day detailing the number of new COVID-19 cases in Melbourne and Victorian regional local government areas.

These media releases can be viewed by the general public through the COVID-19 "Media hub" on the DHHS website.

The News contacted the Department of Health and Human Services and did not receive a response.

Today's update from the Department of Health and Human Services said the total number of cases in Victoria had risen to 411, with 41 in regional Victoria.

They also said there were six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.

More than 25,000 Victorians have been tested to date, and a number of cases remain under investigation.

For more information visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus or phone the Coronavirus Health Information Line on 1800 020 080.