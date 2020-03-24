Third case of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Shepparton

News
Third case of coronavirus confirmed in Greater SheppartonBy Madi Chwasta
Greater Shepparton has reported its third positive case of COVID-19, confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Services today.
The region's second case was confirmed yesterday, and the first on Sunday.
An update from the Department of Health and Human Services said the total number of cases in Victoria had risen to 411, with 41 in regional Victoria.
Multiple cases have occurred in the regional local government areas of Greater Geelong (10), Ballarat (4), Greater Shepparton (3), Baw Baw (2), Surf Coast (2), Warrnambool (2), Macedon Ranges (2), Mitchell (3), and Mount Alexander (3).
Bass Coast, Gannawarra, Hepburn, Latrobe, Mildura, Moira, Moorabool, South Gippsland, Wellington and Yarriambiack all recorded one case.
At this point in time there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.
More than 25,000 Victorians have been tested to date.
A number of cases remain under investigation.
More to come.