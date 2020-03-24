News

Billy Elliott production dazzles Cobram Secondary School staff and students

By Ed McLeish

Excited: Cobram Secondary College students about to embark on their journey to the Regent Theatre in Melbourne.

Year eight student Georgia O'Donoghue.

Year eight students Josephine French (left) and Olivia Sullivan (right).

Top view: Year 11 student Riley O'Brien chuffed to experience Billy Elliott The Musical.

Pumped for the show: Cobram Secondary College takes an excursion like no other.

(L to R): Year nine students Declyn Coulton-Young, Michael Franklin and Sam Perryman.

Twenty-seven Cobram Secondary College students &mdash; cast and crew for the school production Popstars! The 90s Musical &mdash; travelled to Melbourne&rsquo;s Regent Theatre to see Billy Elliot The Musical.

College teacher and director of the school production Hayley Strickland said she enjoyed seeing everyone&rsquo;s huge smiles, bodies moving to the beat and tears from the emotion of the performance.

&ldquo;We were so lucky to have this opportunity,&rdquo; she said.

The students travelled early from Cobram to Melbourne for the musical &mdash; a rare expedition for a country school &mdash; and were &ldquo;blown away with magnificent, picturesque theatre&rdquo;, according to Ms Strickland.

&ldquo;The students were spellbound and fully engaged in the performance,&rdquo; she said.

Year nine student Georgia O&rsquo;Donoghue said the entire performance was &ldquo;utterly incredible&rdquo;.

&ldquo;I can&rsquo;t count how many times I had started crying &mdash; it fiddled with my emotions and the show left me speechless,&rdquo; she said.

Kayah McAndrew (year eight) said the musical inspired her to try her hardest in the school band.

&ldquo;The whole thing made me feel determined to do my best in our production,&rdquo; she said.

