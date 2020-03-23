Council thanks residents for drop in green lid bin contamination

News
Council thanks residents for drop in green lid bin contaminationBy Morgan Dyer
More and more locals are doing their bit for the environment and becoming waste warriors.
New data reveals Shepparton residents have so far done an excellent job in sorting their waste in 2020.
Greater Shepparton City Council has revealed February green organic waste contamination rates are at a two-year low of 1.38 per cent.
This time last year contamination rates were at 2.24 per cent.
Council Infrastructure Director Phil Hoare said the council thanked all residents for their efforts, which had resulted in an "outstanding" reduction in contamination rates.
“To see such consistent results at the start of the year shows Greater Shepparton residents are thinking carefully about which bin they are using for their waste,” Mr Hoare said.
“Putting organic waste in the green lid bin has many benefits, primarily protecting our environment and diverting waste from landfill which has long term benefits for us all.”
Residents are encouraged to continue to carefully consider what they place in each bin and are reminded the green lid bin is only for organic waste, such as lawn clippings and food scraps.
For more information about contamination, what can and can’t go in the green lid bin and more, visit greatershepparton.com.au/animals-environment-and-waste