News

Council thanks residents for drop in green lid bin contamination

By Morgan Dyer

Greater Shepparton City Council has thanked the community for utilising green bins effectively.

1 of 1

More and more locals are doing their bit for the environment and becoming waste warriors.

New data reveals Shepparton residents have so far done an excellent job in sorting their waste in 2020.

Greater Shepparton City Council has revealed February green organic waste contamination rates are at a two-year low of 1.38 per cent.

This time last year contamination rates were at 2.24 per cent.

Council Infrastructure Director Phil Hoare said the council thanked all residents for their efforts, which had resulted in an "outstanding" reduction in contamination rates.

“To see such consistent results at the start of the year shows Greater Shepparton residents are thinking carefully about which bin they are using for their waste,” Mr Hoare said.

“Putting organic waste in the green lid bin has many benefits, primarily protecting our environment and diverting waste from landfill which has long term benefits for us all.”

Residents are encouraged to continue to carefully consider what they place in each bin and are reminded the green lid bin is only for organic waste, such as lawn clippings and food scraps.

For more information about contamination, what can and can’t go in the green lid bin and more, visit greatershepparton.com.au/animals-environment-and-waste

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s buses are running as normal with extra cleaning

Shepparton’s buses are operating, business as usual - but with a new cleaning protocol - amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shepparton Dyson driver Tony Johnston said drivers had been instructed to clean the bus at least four times a day with...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton’s first coronavirus case had travelled overseas

Greater Shepparton has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. The News understands the person was tested at Goulburn Valley Health. Another person has tested positive for the virus in Gannawarr...

Madi Chwasta
News

Second coronavirus case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its second confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. Goulburn Valley Health have confirmed that a second person who tested positive for COVID-19 recently returned from overseas.

Shepparton News
News

Victorian schools closed from Tuesday, non-essential activity to stop over the next 48 hours

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says schools across the state will close from Tuesday in an attempt to “combat” the spread of COVID-19 On Friday school children were due to start their end-of-term holidays, however Mr Andrews said it an a statement...

James Bennett