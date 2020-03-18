News


Locals have their say on the supermarkets’ extended hours

Albert Moore: "It's a good idea. But putting a lot of elderly people into one big group can make it more crowded, whereas there's normally less people at other times."

1 of 10

Vic: "It was pretty well organised. A lady came out and spoke to us before the shop opened and let us know what was available. People were generally very civilised."

2 of 10

Patricia Jones: "I came for toilet paper but didn't find any. But thankfully it felt a lot more calm in the shops. People just need to stop panic-buying so everyone has enough."

3 of 10

Janet Giatrakos: "I've got my toilet paper, so I'm happy. I hope the manager offers this exclusive shopping hour more, it's brilliant for pensioners and people with a disability."

4 of 10

Fillippo Mei: "I was just after a bit of bread and pasta, but couldn't get any. I came early, and yet there's still nothing there. There was no meat yesterday. They just can't seem to keep up with demand."

5 of 10

Lina Bovalino: "It was good, I basically got everything I needed."

6 of 10

John Shannon: "It was no problem. I got a few things I couldn't get before, such as Panadol for my hip pain."

7 of 10

Andy Harsburgh: "I managed to get some toilet paper. It feels like I've won the lottery!"

8 of 10

John and Sheree MacDonald: "It was good, we've been to two supermarkets. The staff are doing really well."

9 of 10

John McLean: "It's a good system. I got dishes and toilet paper. I'm glad I didn't get close to using a twig!"

10 of 10