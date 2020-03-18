News Locals have their say on the supermarkets’ extended hours Albert Moore: "It's a good idea. But putting a lot of elderly people into one big group can make it more crowded, whereas there's normally less people at other times." 1 of 10 Vic: "It was pretty well organised. A lady came out and spoke to us before the shop opened and let us know what was available. People were generally very civilised." 2 of 10 Patricia Jones: "I came for toilet paper but didn't find any. But thankfully it felt a lot more calm in the shops. People just need to stop panic-buying so everyone has enough." 3 of 10 Janet Giatrakos: "I've got my toilet paper, so I'm happy. I hope the manager offers this exclusive shopping hour more, it's brilliant for pensioners and people with a disability." 4 of 10 Fillippo Mei: "I was just after a bit of bread and pasta, but couldn't get any. I came early, and yet there's still nothing there. There was no meat yesterday. They just can't seem to keep up with demand." 5 of 10 Lina Bovalino: "It was good, I basically got everything I needed." 6 of 10 John Shannon: "It was no problem. I got a few things I couldn't get before, such as Panadol for my hip pain." 7 of 10 Andy Harsburgh: "I managed to get some toilet paper. It feels like I've won the lottery!" 8 of 10 John and Sheree MacDonald: "It was good, we've been to two supermarkets. The staff are doing really well." 9 of 10 John McLean: "It's a good system. I got dishes and toilet paper. I'm glad I didn't get close to using a twig!" 10 of 10