News

Army deployed to Lemnos to help Australia’s only mask factory

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Australian Defence Force deployed to Lemnos to help Australia's only mask factory, Med-Con. Ray Stockwell from Med Con is ready.

1 of 1

Australian Defence Force soldiers have been deployed to help Australia's only mask manufacturer, Med-Con, near Shepparton.

The Federal Government confirmed on Tuesday about a dozen ADF personnel would be called out under the Defence Assistance to the Civil Community rules to help Med-Con ramp up production of personal protective equipment.

Three army trucks were seen heading north on Old Dookie Rd about 7.20 am Wednesday morning.

It comes as the Federal Government tries to source locally-made masks, sanitiser, goggles and gowns with coronavirus draining global supply lines.

A joint statement from Defence Minister Linda Reynolds and Industry Minister Karen Andrews on Tuesday said a team of engineering maintenance specialists from the Army Logistic Training Centre and the Joint Logistics Until would plug a short-term gap in labour.

“These skilled soldiers are with the company's existing staff on production, maintenance and warehousing tasks,” Senator Reynolds said.

“This is an example of the kind of exceptional circumstances which the DACC rules are designed to cover.”

Meanwhile the government has put out a request for information in order to work out domestic production capabilities.

More to come.

Latest articles

Sport

Heart-broken Nagambie loses chance to play in Haisman Shield grand final

In unimaginably heart-breaking fashion, Nagambie has had its opportunity to play for a Haisman Shield premiership ripped from it. Cricket Shepparton’s executive voted unanimously Tuesday night to cancel the remainder of the season, based on Cricket...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Covid-19 | Leagues on hold until June under AFL guidelines

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. All district football and netball leagues are to be put on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Covid-19 | Cricket Shepparton to make call on grand finals

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. Cricket Shepparton’s executive was meeting last night in...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

News

New coronavirus cases confirmed in Victoria

FOURTEEN new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed yesterday – bringing the total number of cases in Victoria to 71.

Riverine Herald
News

New laws taking high-speed hoons off Goulburn Valley roads

High-speed hoons and dangerous drivers will be immediately taken off Goulburn Valley roads after new laws were passed in state parliament last week.

Liz Mellino
News

Virus screening clinic now open at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health has announced the establishment of a COVID-19 screening station and acute respiratory clinic. The screening station is located in front of the GV Health Emergency Department and will test members of the public who have...

Morgan Dyer