Misinformation prompts Health Minister to urge residents to stay updated via government websites

Misinformation prompts Health Minister to urge residents to stay updated via government websitesBy Shepparton News
Government officials have urged residents to check government websites for up-to-date coronavirus information after a post claiming Australia was going into lockdown did the rounds on social media last night.
The post, which was shared widely on Facebook and Twitter, stated that an Australia wide lockdown was going to be in place for at least two weeks from today and would see the government ban all religious, sporting, social and cultural gatherings and all businesses close.
Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt took to Twitter to remind people to ensure they stay informed with government websites.
"There is misinformation that the government is about to announce a major lockdown," he wrote.
"This is false."
For the latest government information and advice visit the Department of Health's website.