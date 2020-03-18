News

Misinformation prompts Health Minister to urge residents to stay updated via government websites

By Shepparton News

Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt - AAP

1 of 1

Government officials have urged residents to check government websites for up-to-date coronavirus information after a post claiming Australia was going into lockdown did the rounds on social media last night. 

The post, which was shared widely on Facebook and Twitter, stated that an Australia wide lockdown was going to be in place for at least two weeks from today and would see the government ban all religious, sporting, social and cultural gatherings and all businesses close.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt took to Twitter to remind people to ensure they stay informed with government websites.

"There is misinformation that the government is about to announce a major lockdown," he wrote.

"This is false."

For the latest government information and advice visit the Department of Health's website.

Latest articles

News

Misinformation prompts Health Minister to urge residents to stay updated via government websites

Government officials have urged residents to check government websites for up-to-date coronavirus information after a post claiming Australia was going into lockdown did the rounds on social media last night. The post, which was shared widely on...

Shepparton News
News

Public surgery could take place at Shepparton Private

Shepparton Private Hospital have offered to to take on a number of Goulburn Valley Health’s patients waiting for elective surgery. Shepparton Private Hospital chief executive officer Sheryl Keir said the hospital was able to perform a range of...

Morgan Dyer
News

More than 250 blood and plasma donors needed in Shepparton over the next month

The demand for blood supplies may increase, due to temporary fast-tracking of elective surgeries

Ed McLeish

MOST POPULAR

News

New coronavirus cases confirmed in Victoria

FOURTEEN new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed yesterday – bringing the total number of cases in Victoria to 71.

Riverine Herald
News

New laws taking high-speed hoons off Goulburn Valley roads

High-speed hoons and dangerous drivers will be immediately taken off Goulburn Valley roads after new laws were passed in state parliament last week.

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton Festival program cancelled due to coronavirus

Shepparton Festival organisers have announced they have decided to cancel the upcoming festival.

Shepparton News